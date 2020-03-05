 Premiere: L.A. Takedown Share New Track "When It's Over" Featuring Yukihiro Takahashi | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Thursday, March 5th, 2020  
Premiere: L.A. Takedown Share New Track “When It’s Over” Featuring Yukihiro Takahashi

Our Feeling of Natural High Due Out March 13 via CastleFace

Mar 05, 2020 By Stephen Axeman
Los-Angeles based electronic-pop artist L.A. Takedown (aka Aaron M. Olson) has shared his new single "When It's Over" featuring Yukihiro Takahashi, off of his forthcoming album Our Feeling of Natural High, due out March 13 via CastleFace, and we are pleased to premiere it. The track moves gently from hypnotic dreamscape into the catharsis of a late night epiphany. It's a film score for a documentary that was never made on a future that was lost somewhere along the way. Check out the track, as well as album cover and tracklist below.

On the making of the track, Olson had this to say: "It was an honor and a dream come true to have legendary man of music, Yukihiro Takahashi, grace our song with his elegant brush stroke of voice and style; truly lifted Our Feeling Of Natural High up even higher"

Our Feeling of Natural High Tracklist:

01. There Is A Drone In Griffith Park
02. Sunset Report 
03. Tokyo To Kyoto
04. Moved
05. The Swimmer
06. Hugs on the Beach
07. Top Down, Heat On
08. When It's Over

