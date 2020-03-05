News

All





Premiere: L.A. Takedown Share New Track “When It’s Over” Featuring Yukihiro Takahashi Our Feeling of Natural High Due Out March 13 via CastleFace





Los-Angeles based electronic-pop artist L.A. Takedown (aka Aaron M. Olson) has shared his new single "When It's Over" featuring Yukihiro Takahashi, off of his forthcoming album Our Feeling of Natural High, due out March 13 via CastleFace, and we are pleased to premiere it. The track moves gently from hypnotic dreamscape into the catharsis of a late night epiphany. It's a film score for a documentary that was never made on a future that was lost somewhere along the way. Check out the track, as well as album cover and tracklist below.

On the making of the track, Olson had this to say: "It was an honor and a dream come true to have legendary man of music, Yukihiro Takahashi, grace our song with his elegant brush stroke of voice and style; truly lifted Our Feeling Of Natural High up even higher"

&amp;lt;a href="http://latakedown.bandcamp.com/album/our-feeling-of-natural-high" mce_href="http://latakedown.bandcamp.com/album/our-feeling-of-natural-high"&amp;gt;Our Feeling Of Natural High by L.A. Takedown&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt;

Our Feeling of Natural High Tracklist:

01. There Is A Drone In Griffith Park

02. Sunset Report

03. Tokyo To Kyoto

04. Moved

05. The Swimmer

06. Hugs on the Beach

07. Top Down, Heat On

08. When It's Over

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.