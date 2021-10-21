News

Premiere: Ladyhawke Shares New Single “Time Flies” New LP Time Flies Due Out November 19th via BMG

Photography by Lula Cucchiara



Next month, Melbourne-based singer/songwriter Pip Brown returns as Ladyhawke, back with the latest entry in her canon of vibrant indie pop concoctions, Time Flies. Her fourth album finds Brown more settled and reflective. After spending the past few years wrestling with skin cancer, post-natal depression, and the challenges of motherhood, Brown began going to therapy and working on her mental health.

As she explains, “I was feeling pretty grateful to be alive and making music, so I felt like I didn’t ‘care’ anymore - not in a bad way, I just stopped over thinking it.” The resulting album not only unearth’s a sense of reflective nostalgia, but also deeply held joy.

Fans last heard from Ladyhawke with the insistent ‘80s pop hooks of “Think About You” and today she’s back with a new single, “Time Flies,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Time Flies” is Ladyhawke at her most nostalgic, reflecting on days gone by over top of sweeping, layered indie pop. Here she leans less on irresistible pop hooks and more on wistful lyricism and rich emotive heights. An understated, percussive instrumental introduces the song before opening into a grand, sprawling chorus as Ladyhawke recalls the places she once called home一“Don’t know how the time flies by / Into the sky / Carry us home / Where we belong / We’re always gone.” The track could fit effortlessly into a coming-of-age soundtrack, instantly capturing the joy and nostalgia of remembrance.

Brown says of the track, “I wrote this song in one of my first sessions back in LA with producer Tommy English. I had lived in LA for a number of years, and when I flew back into LA for the first time since moving home to New Zealand I had this intense feeling of nostalgia - the song is an ode to being back in Los Angeles.

Along with her obvious passion for music, Brown is also a longtime gamer. Accompanying the new single, she’s also announced details of an upcoming video game to go with the album. Check out details below:

“The limited edition Gamer Girl keychains are a must have for any Ladyhawke fan - featuring a custom Time Flies video game, as well as a download of the upcoming album.

The game itself takes fans on a quest to help Ladyhawke finish her album while encountering various characters from the Time Flies universe, and is soundtracked by gamified versions of the album’s biggest tracks.

Available in red, blue, yellow, green and grey, the keychains can be pre-ordered now from ladyhawkemusic.com”

You can also check out the song and video below. Time Flies is out November 19th via BMG.

<p>