Premiere: Lalande Shares New Single “Entitlement”

L.A.-based singer/songwriter Lia Braswell has been a longtime fixture in her local D.I.Y. scene, first cutting her teeth as a drummer with acts like A Place to Bury Strangers, Current Joys, and TR/ST. In recent years though, Braswell has broken off with her indie rock solo project Lalande, debuting in 2020 with her EP, Osglim. She followed earlier this year with another new single, “Liquid Time,” and today she’s back with another new release, “Entitlement,” premiering with Under the Radar.

In a shift from the nervy rhythms and anxious undercurrents of “Liquid Time,” “Entitlement” instead enters a world of hypnotic melody. The track’s foundation is a mesmerizing haze of synths, above which Braswell’s vocals lilt and shimmer. Together, the track’s dreamy foundations enlace into an alluring narcotic lull, capturing the elliptical feeling of being trapped within your own head.

As Braswell shares, “This song was written on behalf of my need to be less of a people pleaser in various situations I was in. I wanted to make it whimsical and captivate how I’ve felt inferior for most of my career. Locked in my own headspace, journaling and searching for a way to own my sense of self-respect and autonomy, I found a way to channel an inner turmoil that was hard to express as a musician touring in a misogynistic world. It’s a song where I get to express an inner dialogue that is finally at peace with the past and breaking patterns that made me small for so long.”

