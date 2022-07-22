 Premiere: Laney Jones Shares New Video for “Remember” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, July 22nd, 2022  
Premiere: Laney Jones Shares New Video for “Remember”

New LP Stories Up High Is Out Now

Jul 22, 2022 By Caleb Campbell
Earlier this year, Nashville-based singer/songwriter Laney Jones returned with her long-awaited fourth LP, Stories Up High. Arriving six years after her self-titled third record, the album finds Jones more confident and self-assured than ever, gently pushing her folk-infused songwriting in new directions with hazy indie rock textures coloring her yearning singer/songwriter balladry.

As she explains, the record was a product of time and intention. “I’m really proud of those first couple records,” Jones explains, “but they were the result of going into the studio for a week or so and coming out with a finished product. They were these little snapshots of wherever I happened to be at the moment. This time around, though, I wanted to give myself the time and the space to go beyond that, to work without any kind of limitations.”

Following the record’s release, Jones has also shared a new video for one of the album’s highlights, “Remember,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Remember” is a product of that patient intention, beginning as a quiet and mournful requiem before transforming into a towering anthem. The track’s decadent slow-burn opens with a simple invocation, backed by unadorned strums of guitar: “Remember / Remember / How it used to feel”. Later, that same refrain is delivered amidst marching drums and soaring vocals, as Jones offers a powerful and heartbreaking reminder: “Remember / Remember / Nothing lasts forever.” Meanwhile, the accompanying video captures the same stark, strident power of the track, with Jones cast in a striking black and white color palette.

Check out the song and video below. Stories Up High is out everywhere now.



