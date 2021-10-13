 Premiere: LAPÊCHE Debuts New Video for "Cool Job" | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, October 13th, 2021  
Premiere:  LAPÊCHE Debuts New Video for “Cool Job”

Blood In The Water Out Now via New Granada Records

Oct 13, 2021 By Haydon Spenceley
​Earlier in the year, Under the Radar was absolutely over the moon to discover fabulous Floridians LAPÊCHE. If you’ve not heard their debut album, make sure you do, and soon. The record contains track after track of gleeful 90s-hued indie rock and, simply put, flat out rules.

Now, the band are gearing up for a run of shows (dates below), and to celebrate, we’re glad to share the video for their latest single ‘Cool Job’. This is a song carried along on percussive foundations that roll like thunder, building to a stridently melodic chorus that is offset by guitar figures which constantly threaten to take the song in a different direction. We love the song. We love the album. We love Lapeche, and now you can too.

Speaking about the song, the band share The song and video conveys the intentional getting out” of unhealthy conditions, cultivating presence and vulnerability, not setting up camp in the past, and embracing new things together, in order to be better than we were.’

The band also have the following tour dates coming up. Get tickets here.

10/27/21 - Neighborhood Theatre - Charlotte, NC*

10/28/21 - Radio Room - Greenville, SC*

10/29/21 - The Fest - Gainesville, FL

10/30/21 - Will’s Pub - Orlando, FL (w/Mock Orange)

11/01/21 - The Earl - Atlanta, GA*

11/02/21 - The End - Nashville, TN*

11/03/21 - Big Room Bar - Columbus, OH*

11/04/21 - Schubas Tavern - Chicago, IL*

11/05/21 - Healer - Indianapolis, IN*

11/06/21 - Mahall’s - Lakewood (Cleveland), OH*

11/07/21 - Preserving Underground - Pittsburgh, PA*

11/10/21 - Pie Shop - Washington, DC

11/11/21 - Milkboy - Philadelphia, PA^^

11/12/21 - Middle East - Cambridge, MA^^

11/13/21 - Sultan Room - Brooklyn, NY^^ (& Desert
Sharks)

*w/Nervous Dater

Follow at: https://www.nervousdater.com

^^w/Russian Baths

Follow at: http://russianbathsband.com/



