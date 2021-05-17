News

All





Premiere: Late Aster Debuts New Single “Dichotomy” True and Toxic EP Coming May 21st Via Bright Shiny Things

Photography by Deadeye Press



San Francisco and Brooklyn-based outfit Late Aster specializes in a unique blend of styles, effortlessly blurring boundaries between classical, jazz, pop, and indie. The band—Aaron Messing, Anni Hochhalter, Cameron LeCrone, and Charles Mueller— met while studying jazz and classical performance at Northwestern University and the University of Southern California. Uniting out of a love of experimentation, the quartet then began to explore instrumental palettes often neglected in rock music.

The band’s debut EP, True and Toxic does exactly that, crafting freewheeling instrumental passages that meld genres and push boundaries. The band describes the EP as a “collection of musical sketches on the modern human condition,” drawing on relationships, politics, science, and digital life. The band have already shared the title track and are now sharing another single before the EP releases later this week, “Dichotomy,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Dichotomy” quickly lives up to its name, flipping on a dime between its introductory free jazz soundscape and a stark solitary piano-led passage. Rapid-fire percussion builds into an unbridled assault as brass and cinematic symphonic sections join the mix, only for the track to end seemingly out of nowhere. The result is a fascinating exploration of juxtaposition and expectation as the track’s elements weave together in unexpected ways and defy conventional categorization. Late Aster carves their own path with “Dichotomy,” proving their ability to surprise with new ideas while never losing their fundamental beatific allure.

Aaron Messing says of the track, “‘Dichotomy’ was an experiment in juxtaposition—inspired by a lecture on sea-level rise from climate change, the idea was to create two sections that repeat but feel almost nothing alike, much like landscapes that will be simultaneously the same but unrecognizable over the course the coming centuries. The song features open and prepared piano sounds produced by our home recording studio’s moss green Steinway upright, from 1904, creating the prominent opposition: beauty and roundness versus dampened and percussive.”

Anni Hochhalter continues, saying of the track’s video accompaniment, “All of the on-location filming was captured during the ‘magic hour’ on the coastal cliffs in San Francisco. The video is a tribute to our obsession with the rocks and waves, and colors of the sky at sunset.”

Check out the song and video below and watch for the True and Toxic EP, out May 21st via Bright Shiny Things.

<p>