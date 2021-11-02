News

All





Premiere: Laurel Premo Debuts New Video For “Ma’s Maw” Golden Loam Out Now





Last month, Laurel Premo of Michigan-based folk duo Red Tail Ring debuted her sophomore album, Golden Loam. Largely performed, produced, and recorded solo, Premo’s second LP expands her contemplative guitar work further into the world of Americana. Accompanied largely by her electric guitar and lap steel, Premo excavates dark and soulful creations from within centuries-old traditions. Today Premo is back with a video for one of the record’s highlights, “Ma’s Maw,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Ma’s Maw” is in itself an emotive performance piece, full of raw hurt and insular reflections, communicated only through Premo’s hypnotic guitar. As Premo explains, “This original guitar piece nods to sounds from a very specific fiddle tuning traditional to Norwegian hardanger fiddle music. This tuning, and its repertoire, are referred to as ‘gorrlaus,’ which translates to ‘very loose’ or ‘damned loose,’ as the lowest string of the fiddle is much more slack than in standard tuning. My original piece here is performed on a slack-tuned guitar to follow suit.

The meaning of my title, “Ma’s Maw” is simply referring to some great throat of the earth herself. I’m certain it’s an awe-filled image I gained hiking on the sand dunes nearby my home here in the northern lower peninsula of Michigan, where there are mountains of sand on the edge of the Great Lake. Sneaking down into some sandy crater and being held in the basket of grizzled herbaceous dune plants seemed an inviting cradle to just go disappear into in 2020.”

With the accompanying video, the track takes on new depth as the stage for a captivating performance from Norwegian dancer Ådne Geicke Kolbjørnshus. Kolbjørnshus’ choreography is drawn from the traditional Halling dance, the national dance of Norway. The Halling dance is usually a joyful event, but Kolbjørnshus combined the traditional dance with movements from other genres and acrobatics to tell a different, more melancholic story.

As he explains, “The video was shot at the farm where I grew up. It’s been a while since the farm was active and the nature is in the process of taking the barn down. This is a farewell to the barn and to a culture and a way of living that is slowly fading away, but we’ll take its soul with us, keep it alive somehow and move on. Hopefully, this can also be translated into many aspects of life.” Together, Premo and Kolbjørnshus craft a beautiful tribute to treasured musical traditions.

Watch the video below. Golden Loam is out now.

<p>