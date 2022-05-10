News

All





Premiere: Laveda Share New Video for “bb” Watch the Video Below

Photography by Maxwell Brown



Together, Ali Genevich and Jake Brooks form the New York indie duo Laveda. The pair first debuted in 2020 with their album, What Happens After, conjuring dreamy ‘90s-tinged melodies and recalling classic strains of dream pop and shoegaze. Now the pair are teasing towards their second album, due out later this year, with their latest single “bb.” Today the band have shared the single’s accompanying video, premiering with Under the Radar.

Like for most people, the first covid lockdowns were a time of unfettered frustration and burning anger for Laveda. That resentment for time and lives lost comes out in explosive style with “bb.” Amidst dense shoegaze guitars and gorgeous gossamer vocals, Ali gives herself fully to the anger of the moment, tracing her inner thoughts as she drinks away her frustrations.

Meanwhile, the band’s accompanying video captures the loneliness, isolation, and nerve-ridden angst that ran beneath that period. As Ali explains, “The first covid lockdown created this very specific feeling, and after ​a while it slowly became everyone’s reality. Since ‘bb’ is centered around feelings of hopelessness and anger, I thought this was an obvious starting point for the video. [Co-director Valerie Barbosa] and I tried to capture moments we felt were most significant from that period of time when no one knew how to continue life normally.

Check out the video and the band’s forthcoming tour dates below.

Laveda Tour Dates

5/17 - Brooklyn NY @ The Broadway

5/19 - Hudson NY @ Basilica Hudson

5/28 - Troy NY @ Rare Form

6/30 - NYC @ Berlin