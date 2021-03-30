News

Premiere: Lazy Queen Shares New Single, “(A Place) To Bury Strangers” Get Home or Die Trying Out April 23rd Via Eget Selskap / Pick & Mix

Photography by Fabian Framdal Fjeldvik



Norwegian alt rock act Lazy Queen have returned with a new anthemic take on punk rock with their new single, “(A Place) To Bury Strangers,” premiering early with Under the Radar. The Oslo-based band’s latest release follows 2021’s “Bid Geal” and a series of stellar 2020 singles. The track is the latest taken from Lazy Queen’s forthcoming EP, Get Home or Die Trying, out April 23rd. The band describes their new EP as inspired by struggles with mental health and addiction. The band translates that pain with equal parts anger and vulnerability, all united by raucous performances and razor-sharp riffing.

The storming track takes its title from the band of the same name. Lazy Queen narrates late-nights out watching the titular band, all filtered through a boozy haze and blistering instrumentals. Lead singer Henrik examines their internal struggles with addiction, their reflections walking the line between confession and catharsis. Meanwhile, Henrik’s melodic and relentlessly catchy vocals blend into punk-tinged guitar lines and a mosh-pit-ready rhythm section, all building into a frenzied climax with the song’s final minute. By the end, the track coalesces into a sound that is both vulnerable and incendiary, walking the line between the two with perfect ease.

The band says of the track, “It’s about cold sweats at A Place To Bury Strangers in Oslo. Winding down, winding out and trying to make sense of chaos. It’s also Lazy Queen’s official submission for the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest. Step aside Lordi.” Listen to the song below and watch for Get Home or Die Trying, coming out April 23rd on Eget Selskap and Pick & Mix.