Premiere: Le Couleur Shares New Video for “Comme une fin du monde” Deluxe Edition of Latest LP Concorde Out Now via Lisbon Lux Records

Photography by Andy Jon



In late 2020, Montreal synth pop outfit Le Couleur made their return with their latest psychedelic disco effort, Concorde. Inspired by the tragedy and luxury of the titular supersonic airliner, the record crafts a faded vintage dancefloor charm, informed by classic strains of funk, disco, yéyé, and lounge music. Earlier this year, the band shared a new deluxe edition of the record, and today they’re back with a video for one of the album’s highlights, “Comme une fin du monde,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Comme une fin du monde” is one of the more spacious and spectral offerings from the record, tinged by swirling piano chords, dreamy synth arpeggios, and dark instrumentation. The resulting track is equal parts a work of astral beauty and psychedelic dreamscape, with the band taking their eerie disco soaring amongst the stars. The video is equally striking, with a shadowy monochromatic color palette set against the ethereal performances from the dancers.

Director Thierry Sirrois describes the creation of the video: “This project is an ode to movement. A chance to give dancers the opportunity to speak for themselves, to find their own language. With the help of Alix Dufresne (the choreographer), the dancers were offered a canvas where they would become poetry. With movement being the key element of the work we used shooting techniques to make it possible to sublimate the gesture, to amplify it, to freeze it. The project is freely inspired by photographic techniques such as long exposure and the work of Eadweard Muybridge on the decomposition of movement in order to develop the uniqueness of the proposal. Each second. Like the end of the world.”

Check out the song and video below. Concorde is out now via Lisbon Lux Records.

