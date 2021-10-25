News

Premiere: Le Pain Share New Single “Obvious To You” Out Now via New Label Lucky Buckeye Records

Photography by Julie Orlick



Le Pain is a new indie pop outfit out of LA, formed after members of Yucky Duster and Public Practice relocated from New York to the West Coast. Sisters Madeline and Olivia Black linked with producer/multi-instrumentalist Scott Rosenthal and bassist Alan Everhart to craft a sunny melange of art pop, dream pop, and ‘60s psych. They debuted earlier this year with their first single, “Troisième Groupe” and today they’re back with another effort, “Obvious To You,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Obvious To You” is a jangly indie pop effort, with chiming Alvvays-esque vocals, a propulsive rhythm section, and sweeping kaleidoscopic melodies. The band’s summery dream pop influences are the most apparent, but they also save space for danceable, jangly guitars and subtly psychedelic tones, all saturated with gauzy romanticism. It’s the kind of charming indie pop that makes an instant, indelible impact.

As the band describes, “‘Obvious to You’ is a jangly 80’s homage about struggling to keep it together through a frustrating episode, while a smug onlooker offers unhelpful criticism. It’s a celebration of Johnny Marr guitar riffs and danceable UK dream pop bands like Strawberry Switchblade. Synths start out bright and optimistic, but morph into a sinister flock of psychedelic dive-bombing seagulls.”

Check out the song below, out now via Lucky Buckeye Records.