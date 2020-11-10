 Premiere: Left Field Messiah Announce Debut LP, Share New Track "Fuzz Machine" | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Tuesday, November 10th, 2020  
Premiere: Left Field Messiah Announce Debut LP, Share New Track “Fuzz Machine”

In Praise of Bombast Due Out February 12

Nov 05, 2020 By Stephen Axeman
Indie supergroup Left Field Messiah have announced their debut LP In Praise of Bombast, due out February 12, and shared their darkly soulful new track "Fuzz Machine" and we are pleased to premiere. The group, composed of Steve Bays from Hot Hot Heat, Jeremy Ruzumna of Fitz and the Tantrums, and Erik Janson of Wildling brings together their divergent energies to harmonize over blissed out hooks channeled from some primal instinctual well. Check out the track, as well as album cover and tracklist below.

On the making of the track, the group had this to say: "Fuzz Machine was the third song we wrote for the record. It was also the song that inspired our band name because of the chaos and freedom we felt while working on it. It was a late night in the studio after finishing work on our second song when Jeremy started playing a nylon string guitar sample on his keyboard. We began laying down parts with odds and ends around the studio—a banjitar, harmonica, and then we frenetically recorded the intro vocals, which led to Steve grabbing a handheld mic and recording his vocals with the studio speakers on full blast. It felt raw, it felt right, and it helped the three of us to see through the haze of some toxic relationships we were in."

Riptide Music Group · Left Field Messiah - Fuzz Machine

 

In Praise of Bombast Tracklist:

01. Are You Ready
02. Fuzz Machine
03. A.M. Moonlight
04. Feels Like Summer 
05. Hot Knife Hits 
06. Classic Feeling
07. Young Libertine
08. Pink Flamingos
09. Golden Love

