Premiere: Les Gold Shares New Video For “Wahoo”

Portland-based indie rock outfit Les Gold is set to release their new EP, The Gloom Room later this fall, their latest collection of self-described “bummer fun” anthems. Fans last heard from the band last month with their breezy new single, “Wahoo,” and today they’re back with the track’s accompanying video, premiering with Under the Radar.

“Wahoo” is the exact type of carefree breezy joy the band channel so well. The catchy melodies, warm instrumentation, and effortless delivery combine with the band’s downbeat lyrics, tracing a recent break-up. It’s a perfect encapsulation of that “bummer fun” style, balancing sharp hooks and relentlessly bright summery melodies with an underlying melancholy. The accompanying video hits on that same balance, following the band through a day of drinking and carefree fun, all while an impending break-up hangs in the background.

As the band explains, “Everyone has been in a relationship that just wasn’t meant to be, even if both people wanted to keep trying and trying to make it happen. In many ways, the song itself follows that timeline from initial complaints to the final end in a somewhat linear order.”

Check out the song and video below. The Gloom Room EP is out everywhere on October 1st.

