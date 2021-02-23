News

Premiere: Lesibu Grand Debuts "Hot Glue Gun (PLS PLS Remix)"





Atlanta-based band Lesibu Grand sound ready to take on the world. Best known for a sharp mix of new wave, punk, and indie, running beneath the upbeat style fans will find a heartfelt love for DIY ethics and a talent for tongue-in-cheek social commentary. Last year the band shared their recent single “WFS” (aka We Fucking Suck), taking on the myriad of US social justice failures, from poverty to healthcare and criminal justice. The follow-up single, “Hot Glue Gun,” came through with a little more hope, suggesting that the solutions lie in activism and community involvement, symbolized by the hot glue gun. The band has now returned with the PLS PLS remix for “Hot Glue Gun,” premiering with Under the Radar.

Produced by fellow Atlanta musician PLS PLS, the remix redirects the original’s punk energy, giving the track a textured electronica feel. Without losing any of the urgency, shredding guitars are traded in for a slinking club rhythm and pulsing synth tones. The more minimal instrumental only puts more of a focus on the ardent vocals from Tyler-Simone Molton, letting the hook hang free amidst the driving beat. Meanwhile, the video follows up on the arcade shooter theme of the original, this time taking Tyler-Simone Molton’s Power Ranger cosplay character into the real world.

Molton says of the remix, "'Hot Glue Gun' is about becoming the superhero you always wanted to be to fix a broken and corrupted world. In the original video, I portray a cosplayer who takes on and brings down a fascist leader within the setting of a vintage video game. With the PLS PLS RMX, we wanted to explore the darker side of taking action against powerful forces. In the remix video, my character appears to be struggling with memory loss, or PTSD, and is having flashbacks about being hunted down by a Secret Service agent, played by bassist John Renaud. There is a price to pay for pursuing your dreams, we can now see, but it's still worth doing." Check out the song and video below.