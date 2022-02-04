News

Premiere: Letting Up Despite Great Faults Share New Single “She Spins” New Album IV Is Due Out March 4th

Photography by Elysia Perkins



Long-running Austin dream pop band Letting Up Despite Great Faults are set to return this spring with their first album in eight years, IV. After coming up amidst the explosion of indie acts in the 2000s, Mike Lee and drummer Daniel Schmidt took time off for another indie pop project Fanclub following the band’s third record, Neon. Now Lee and Schmidt are back with bassist Kent Zambrana and vocalist/guitarist Annah Fisette, crafting a new guitar pop-driven take on their dreamy reveries. For IV, the band also brought in new collaborators, including Simon Scott of Slowdive.

The band shared a handful of new singles last year, capping off the year with the record’s second single “Corners Pressed.” Today the band are back with their first release of 2022, their new single, “She Spins,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“She Spins” continues to lean into the dreamy pop side of the band’s sound. Where once Lee’s voice was obscured within a haze of shoegaze guitars and layers of synths, now he leans forward into the sweet pop melodies, gliding above the cascading rush of instrumentation. Meanwhile, amidst the shimmering guitars, Lee’s poetic lyrics turn inward, tracing the boundaries of a jealous love. Yet, even when the band explores more melancholy territory, they wrap it in a sheen of irresistible sweeping romanticism and shimmering beauty. After eight years, Letting Up Despite Great Faults is lusher and more moving than ever, crafting emotive gems that hold sublime revelations.

Lee says of the song, “She Spins” is a song about that subtle jealousy you get when someone gives something to another in a way they’ve never given to you, or maybe something you’ve never seen them do that completely surprises you because you thought you knew everything about this person. But it’s feeling that and then realizing it’s sort of your fault for not realizing that or welcoming a space for that person to open up in that way and trying to figure out if you change for that person or you let that person have that space because that might be better for them.

Check out the song below and watch for IV, due out March 4th.