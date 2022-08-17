News

Premiere: Lissie Shares New Single “Sad” New Album Carving Canyons Out September 16th via Lionboy Records

Photography by Lili Peper



Next month, indie folk singer/songwriter Lissie is set to share her upcoming fifth album, Carving Canyons, due out September 16th via Lionboy Records. Described as her most personal effort yet, the record is equally about struggle and the process of pushing through pain and anger, with Lissie meditating on the stages of grief over the course of the album. The album also finds Lissie collaborating with a range of co-writers, including Bre Kennedy, Madi Diaz, Morgan Nagler, Natalie Hemby, Kate York, and Sarah Buxton.

Lissie has teased the record already with her early singles, “Flowers” and “Night Moves,” and today she’s back with another new effort, “Sad,” premiering with Under the Radar.

Following after the driving heartland rock of “Night Moves” and the bucolic beauty of “Flowers,” “Sad” takes on a harder passionate edge. The country-flecked instrumental is carried by a resolute marching pulse and steady guitar chords, providing a perfect spotlight for Lissie’s fervent vocal performance, while the lyrics capture the heartache and anger of an unexpected betrayal. Lissie confesses, “When you hear this song / I want you to be sad / Like when you dropped that bomb / Want it to feel like that / I don’t care, I hope you hate me / Go tell all your friends I’m crazy.”

Lissie says of the track, “‘Sad’ is a song about being in the thick of anger over someone hurting you. Of wanting them to feel remorse for what they did, along with some self-awareness that while forgiveness is on the horizon, they need to feel the effects of their actions. There’s an impulsive & urgent burning in this song, like letting someone have it in real time. Throughout the arc of the album, I pass through the various stages of grief. And I felt like I needed to claim my right to feel enraged. My co-writer Madi Diaz and I were both able to tap into personal experience to express a universal but generally frowned upon emotion.”

Check out the song and video below. Carving Canyons is out everywhere on September 16th via Lionboy Records.

<p>