Premiere: Local Nomad Shares New Single “Like a Child”

Long Island indie pop outfit Local Nomad has been on a prolific streak the past few years, releasing his self-titled debut EP in 2020 and following last year with a series of one-off singles, remixes, and teases for his upcoming EP, Stranger in My Hometown. With his second EP as Local Nomad, Michael Desmond once again is exploring glittery synth pop, vintage signer/songwriter concoctions, and crooning blue-eyed-soul, all enlaced within intimate and thoughtful meditations. The full EP is out March 31st, but today Desmond has shared his latest single from the record, “Like a Child,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Like a Child” is a soaring invitation to vulnerability, soundtracked by earworm synth hooks and a towering, larger-than-life melody. Desmond is the song’s crooning focal point, at first offering the track an alluring quiet intimacy, then launching into the stratosphere with the potent glittering chorus. Through it all, Desmond captures the freeing power found in vulnerability and sharing your pain, painting the track with a freewheeling, ebullient joy.

That emotional vulnerability is something Desmond has always relied on. As he explains, “This is another song I redid from my past that took on a new meaning. Parents teach boys that they have to be tough, rigged, and emotionally complacent. I think many guys have their own idea of what being a man really means. As a straight guy, I never fit into this mold. I was mostly raised by my mother and learned at an early age that it is okay to talk about your emotions. She taught me about emotional intelligence. Growing up I was looked at as an outsider or called sensitive, when in reality I was just expressing my true self.”

Check out the song below. Stranger in My Hometown is out everywhere on March 31st.

