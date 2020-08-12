News

Premiere: Local Nomad Shares New Video for Track “Summertime” Local Nomad EP Out Now





Long Island native Michael Desmond, aka Local Nomad has shared his new video for his track "Summertime" off of his self-titled EP from July, and we are pleased to premiere it. Featuring childhood bedrooms and baseball fields, the video conjures the tracks' duality of nostalgia one feels for the lost days of youth with the dayglo bombast of new wave synths and blissful pop hooks. Check out the video, as well as the link to the full EP below.

In a press statement on the video, Desmond had this to say: "'Summertime' reminisces on the good old days growing up in a small town and playing baseball with my friends. Simpler times. I always had this visual of returning home to the baseball field alone while everyone else had moved on in life and gone their separate ways. There is real universal loneliness in growing up and becoming an adult that I think we can all relate to - infused with nostalgia and melancholia. My friend James Morano is a super talented director so we just mapped out a shot list, picked up a camera, and filmed it all in pretty much a day."

Check out the full EP here.

