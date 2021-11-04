Premiere: LonelyTwin Shares New Single “Pretty”
Nov 04, 2021
Photography by Sandra Thorsson
LonelyTwin is the moniker of Stockholm-based singer/songwriter and producer Madelene Eliasson. Though LonelyTwin is her first forays into solo music, Eliasson has long been behind the scenes as a songwriter and producer, including as half of the pop songwriting and production team MAD FUN and as half of the duo Jo&Me with Jonathan Olofsson.
This year she’s been sharing teasers of her upcoming debut album, introducing her spectral combination of trip hop, indie pop, and folk with her new singles “If I Know Myself” and “Hurts Like It Hit Me.” Today she’s back with her latest single, “Pretty,” along with an accompanying music video, premiering with Under the Radar.
“Pretty” spotlights Eliasson’s gorgeous mix of genres, with her voice gliding atop melancholic acoustic guitar strums and downtempo electronic percussion. Meanwhile, celestial harmonies soar above as Eliasson longs for peace in a strained relationship. Eliasson proves herself as an artist with depth and dimension, mixing acoustic warmth, heartfelt storytelling, and entrancing instrumentals together into sensual confessionals.
As Eliasson explains, “‘Pretty’ is an older song. I wrote it when I was together with my ex and she was going through a really tough time, and it was affecting our relationship, too. I wanted the song to be like a reminder that I’m here for you, but also asking, ‘Do you still see the beauty in us?’”
Check out the song and video below. “Pretty” is out now via Ultra Music.
