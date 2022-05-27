News

Premiere: Los Saints Share New Video for “Lost You” New EP Welcome To Confusion Out Now





Today, the rising San Diego-based indie rock trio Los Saints released their debut EP, Welcome To Confusion. On their debut EP, singer/songwriter Angel Mariscal, drummer Emiliano Garcia, and guitarist Gianluca Exposito craft a welcome slice of teenage angst, boredom, and longing set against angular indie rock guitars and refreshingly catchy melodies. The full EP is out now, and along with the record’s release, the band have shared a new video for their track, “Lost You,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Lost You” encapsulates the band’s appeal, offering a breezy combination of wiry intertwined guitar lines, a sharp melodic core, and nimble off-kilter drumming. The guitar grooves and angular tone lean into inspirations from indie rock legends like The Strokes, but the band also brings an element of dusty desert melodies and catchy pop songwriting to the fore. The band crafts a sound that looks to the heyday of indie rock, yet also throws their own youthful energy and longing heartache into the mix.

As Mariscal describes, “This song is about facing the fear of love, which I think anyone who’s dealt with trauma from past relationships can relate to. No matter how much time you’ve given yourself to heal, there’s always going to be that leap of faith you have to take.”

He continues, saying of the new EP, “I think I was still in shock when I wrote most of the EP because it came together about a week after an abrupt end to my first serious relationship—so abrupt that it was almost like there hadn’t been anything there to begin with. Welcome to Confusion is me trying to make sense of it all, but also realizing that sometimes there are no satisfying answers.”

