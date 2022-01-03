News

Premiere: LP Shares Live Performance of “My Body” Churches Out Now via SOTA Records

Photography by Ryan Jay



Late last year, pop singer/songwriter LP debuted their sixth album Churches, their first since 2018’s Heart to Mouth. Described by producer Mike Del Rio as “a sweet release after a dark time,” the record is another taste of LP’s signature rousing pop stylings, tinged with soaring hooks and stirring emotive performances. Accompanying the new release, LP is back with a new video of one of the first-ever live performances of “My Body,” premiering with Under the Radar.

Playing to a packed crowd in London’s Omera club, LP offered an early listen to the album highlight in September, playing up the track’s rollicking guitars and percussive rhythms to tremendous effect. Meanwhile, the accompanying video perfectly captures the pure vitality of LP as a performer, with the crowd enraptured by their electric vocal stylings. LP’s talents take center stage, delivering a smokey and searing performance that perfectly balances grit and polish.

LP says of the video, “The record wasn’t out yet, so we were trying to give people a taste of some stuff that they hadn’t heard yet. It’s always a thrill to play a song for people you haven’t really played yet and see their reactions. That’s fun, I don’t get to do that very often because we usually perform songs that are already out. I think people liked it!”

Check out the video below. Churches is out now via SOTA Records.

