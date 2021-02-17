News

Premiere: The Luka State Debuts New Video For “Bury Me” Fall In Fall Out Out Now Via AntiFragile Music

Photography by Rob Blackham



UK indie rock band The Luka State hails from Winsford in Cheshire, the type of town where, as frontman Conrad Ellis puts it, “every kid in town grew up wanting to be a footballer or a pop star.” Between the two, the band chose music, drawing from British rock stalwarts like The Clash and The Jam as well as modern alt rock acts for their debut album Fall In Fall Out. The band also just celebrated a pandemic-style album ‘launch,’ physically sending a copy of the record into the upper stratosphere on a weather balloon. The band has now returned with their newest video for “Bury Me,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Bury Me” delivers the type of full-throttle aggression The Luka State excels best at. Starting at a full-tilt sprint and never slowing down, the band finds a perfect middle ground between relentless energy and accessible hooks. Ellis’ wailing vocals and the band’s raging pace come together for a track that’s indulgent, raucous, and, most importantly, a ton of fun. The accompanying video is equally explosive, cutting back and forth between black and white video of the band and a red-lit seduction that quickly turns sinister.

Ellis says of the video, “So, we shot the video back-to-back with ‘Feel It’ just before the second lockdown in the UK. It was quite a scary time psychologically. Knowing we had an album coming out but not knowing if we would be able to create videos to do the campaign justice.”



“I think that anxiety really tied into the creative process if I’m honest. We wanted the video, in particular the band elements, to feel aggressive, claustrophobic, and unsettling in the way it was filmed, not just the subject matter. So, working with our director we came up with the concept and did a few little camera tricks to heighten this.”

“The way the story line elements were filmed was really important to us as well. Triana Terry the actress is an incredibly beautiful actress, but we wanted to avoid anything overtly sexual. She’s a femme fatale. He’s a fly caught in her web. The video is far more horror than romance.” Check out the song and video below. Fall In Fall Out is out now on AntiFragile Records.