Premiere: Luke Sital-Singh Shares New Single “Me & God” Watch the Accompanying Video Below

Photography by Andrew Paynter



British folk singer/songwriter Luke Sital-Singh first gained promising early buzz in his native UK, releasing his 2014 debut, The Fire Inside, and his 2017 follow-up, Time Is a Riddle. Later in 2019, Sital-Singh made his way to Los Angeles, debuting his third album A Golden State just before the pandemic. Since then he released a collaborative 2020 EP with Old Sea Brigade and a string of singles in 2021. In LA he also linked up with fellow British singer/songwriter Dan Croll, a collaboration that birthed his latest track, “Me & God,” premiering early with Under the Radar.

“Me & God” explores the fraught territory of faith and doubt, finding Sital-Singh attempting to reconnect with the God of his youth. Amidst hushed acoustic tones and silken vocal harmonies, Sital-Singh talks, laughs, sings, and rages. He tries to connect with the titular higher power, yet he’s left with hard questions and unanswered prayers.

Sital-Singh narrates his journey with empathy and wit, tracing a picture of doubt and belief in all of its complexities. Though he tires of fighting with God and counting the dead here on Earth, Sital-Singh ends the song with a poignant final message, keeping the door open for God to finally call him back一 “There’s just so much I’ll never understand / I know for sure I’m not done listening.”

Sital-Singh explains of the track, “I was brought up religious. I’ve long said goodbye to it, but I still find it interesting to write and think about,” says Sital-Singh. “Do I believe? Should I believe? I’m an atheist, but there are many things I miss about those beliefs. It was cathartic to write.”

Watch the accompanying video and pre-save the single here. You can also check out the dates Sital-Singh’s upcoming West Coast tour with Dan Croll below.

Luke Sital-Singh West Coast Tour Dates:

Feb. 9 – San Diego, CA – Soda Bar

Feb. 12 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

Feb. 15 – Seattle, WA – Fremont Abbey

Feb. 17 – Portland, OR – Polaris Hall

Feb. 24 – Los Angeles, CA – Gold Diggers