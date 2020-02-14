Premiere: Luna Li Shares Video for New Song “Trying”
Feb 14, 2020
Photography by Halle Hirota
Toronto-based Indie-rock songstress Luna Li has shared a video for her new song "Trying" and we are pleased to premiere. Shot amongst languid pastel colors, clouds in black space, and in old film reels, the video shows Li lost in reflection in places out of reach. A diaphanous lullaby-like vocal melody sets the tone for this gossamer song of quiet perseverance and longing before opening up into a cathartic chamber-pop epic. Check out the video below.
On the making of the video, Li had this to say: "This song is about anxiety and the feeling of desperation and sense of unreality that can happen when everything gets to be too overwhelming. The dynamics and dreamy feel of the music reflect the feeling of being dazed and restless. Writing this song was an exercise in vulnerability as a way to combat my shyness and to better connect with others. I want people to know that they're not alone in struggling with their mental health, and that it's okay to take it one day at a time."
