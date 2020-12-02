News

Premiere: Lydia Luce Debuts New Single “Maybe In Time” Dark River Due Out February 26





Nashville singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Lydia Luce has debuted her latest single, “Maybe In Time,” premiering with Under the Radar. Luce has long been an in-demand strings session player in the Nashville scene, working with Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, and Eminem, but she has since come into her own as a singer/songwriter, bringing together an emotive blend of classical, indie rock, and pop influences. She is now following her 2018 debut, Azalea, with her latest record, Dark River, coming February 26.

“Maybe In Time” is a gorgeously arranged bit of chamber pop, marrying idyllic finger-picked guitar, touches of keys, and a stirring orchestral accompaniment. Luce’s lustrous vocals run atop the rich instrumental, filling the song with resonant power as she reflects on her attempts to reach the divine. Luce examines her history with faith and an evolving approach towards God. She sings on the chorus, “Show me what you do / Because I want to feel it too / I try and change my mind / Maybe in time.” The accompanying video, produced by Alysse Gafkjen, brings a poignant visual element to the track as well. Luce reached out to local dancers who largely improvised the interpretive movements, with Luce choreographing the instrumental portion.

Luce says of the song, “‘Maybe in Time’ was written with my friend and fellow singer songwriter Raymond Joseph. I went to a Christian school from preschool up until college. l attended Christian camps in the summer, went to church every week, and memorized Bible verses. As I grew, I started playing music and reading books outside of my Christian school curricula. Music led me to spaces filled with people that did not believe the same things I did. I started to question the beliefs I was raised with and become curious about other possibilities.”

She goes on to say, “I feel that I am in connection with God when I am still and when I’m in nature. I am 30 years old, and I have just told my family that I no longer call myself a Christian. Whether or not they knew that already, they have continued to love and respect me as I love and respect them. Writing this song forced me to have these conversations with my family, and it encouraged me to be vulnerable and honest and let go of the shame that I thought would overcome me after revealing this.” Check out the song and video below, and watch out for Dark River, coming February 26.