Premiere: Lydia Luce Shares New Single “Vow”

​Last year, Nashville singer/songwriter Lydia Luce shared her lushly orchestrated sophomore record, Dark River. After years of work as a Nashville session player, the record saw Luce truly stepping into her own as a singer/songwriter, conjuring an expansive and cinematic record of folk and classical-tinged chamber pop. Next month, Luce is set to share her latest EP, Garden Songs, a new set of songs written during an idyllic artist retreat on Washington’s Orca Island. Ahead of the EP’s release, Luce has shared a new single, “Vow,” premiering with Under the Radar.

For “Vow,” Luce drew inspiration from her upcoming wedding, tributing the peace and confidence she feels as she takes this next step with her loved one. Luce is the steady eye of the storm with her vocals radiating a serene contentment as the strings capture an element of cinematic drama, swelling like crashing waves. She sings, “One more time without heartache / I would like to surround you now / Wide awake, are you in reverie / We lie beneath a thousand roses, a calm between us now.”

As Luce explains, “My partner and I are getting married in October 2022. We’ve been together for over three years and have been in couples therapy for two. We broke up in the beginning of our relationship because we both had individual healing to do. Now that we are in a healthy relationship, I am no longer afraid of marriage. I feel peace with our decision. The commitment we are making is to each other is to continue to put in the work because we will continue to change and grow as individuals.”

Check out the song and video below. Garden Songs is out everywhere on June 24th.

