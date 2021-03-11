News

Premiere: MØAA Debuts New Single “X Marks” Euphoric Recall Coming April 2nd Via WWNBB Collective

Photography by Laura Gamba



Venice, Italy-based Seattle musician Jancy Rae debuted her new project MØAA in February with the single, “Exist.” The single was the first from her upcoming debut record, Euphoric Recall, first conceived in the forests of Seattle and then recorded in COVID isolation after Jancy Rae moved across the world to Venice. In her words, the record “represents the pureness that existed before most of my innocence was stolen from me and the resilience that developed after and still exists in me today." Accordingly, it is at times dense and brooding and at others hauntingly beautiful. MØAA has now returned with the second single from the record, “X Marks,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“X Marks” swells over subdued synth chords and chiming guitar tones, as Jancy Rae delivers a stark duet with co-writer and producer Andrea Volpato. Their vocals intertwine over the instrumental, pulling the listener into the surreal dream-like world of MØAA. The soundscapes Jancy constructs are alluringly atmospheric and subtly beautiful. She combines an undeniable gift for melody with thick dream pop aesthetics, conjuring darkly charming newfound textures.

As Jancy Rae explains of the track, “‘X Marks’ features whispering duet vocals from co-writer and producer Andrea Volpato (New Candys) drifting over dreamy pop hooks, an eerie synth-scape, and driving beat. Moving through a sequence of escapism, confrontation, and the surreal nature of becoming a witness to your own self-delusions, ‘X Marks’ reminds listeners that the truth is omnipresent, patiently waiting to be found, and reveals itself only when sought. The music video was shot in 5K with an anamorphic lens in the Italian alps and was directed, filmed, and edited by Blau! Production.” Check out the song below and preorder Euphoric Recall, coming April 2nd via WWNBB (We Were Never Being Boring) Collective.