Premiere: Maggie Gently Shares New Single “Steady” Debut LP Peppermint Due Out April 1st on Refresh Records

Photography by Amayah Harrison



This spring, San Francisco-based indie singer/songwriter Maggie Gently will share her upcoming debut album Peppermint, due out April 1st via Refresh Records. Coming after her 2020 debut EP, Good Cry, her debut is a heartfelt reflection on trauma, growth, and vulnerability, inspired by bands like Lala Lala and fellow emotive singer/songwriters like Snail Mail and Clairo. Maggie has already shared the album’s first singles, “Hold My Hand” and “Worried,” and today she’s back with her latest effort, “Steady,” premiering early with Under the Radar.

“Steady” is a sun-kissed ode to rebirth, driven by sweet acoustic melodies and Maggie’s soaring serene harmonies. As steady drums and shimmering synths join the mix for the chorus, the track gains a sense of resolute hope, as if emerging from the dark of winter into the light of spring. Maggie promises, “For a long time I didn’t see how strong I was / But now I’m gonna be steady / If another chance comes I’m gonna be ready / Tears of those who hurt me will fall like confetti” In days when everything feels so unstable, “Steady” feels like a much needed warm comfort.

Maggie explains of the accompanying video, “It was a real honor working with my friend Toni Tru on this music video. We recorded it outside the Conservatory of Flowers in San Francisco and at Morcom Rose Garden in Oakland. Toni is so talented, and it was a lot of fun pulling off some videography tricks like having two Maggies in one frame. The song ‘Steady’ is kind of an affirmation to myself that life is going to move on and I have the opportunity to change and learn through hard times. I think Toni did an awesome job of translating that message to the video.”

Check out the song and video below. Peppermint is out everywhere on April 1st via Refresh Records. Pre-order the album here.

