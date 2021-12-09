News

Premiere: Mall Girl Shares New Single “Bachtap” “Bachtap” is Out December 10th via Jansen Records

Photography by Jonathan Vivaas Kise



Norwegian art pop outfit Mall Girl have been quick on the rise, picking up steam with a series of new singles last year, and this year’s bright and infectious new track, “Bubbly Cool Drink.” The band are now teasing towards their upcoming debut album, due out next year via Jansen Records. However, they’ve decided to close out the year with “Bachtap,” another taste of their alluring grooves and sharp hooks, premiering early with Under the Radar.

Like much of the upcoming album, “Bachtap” sees members Iver Armand Tandsether, Hannah Veslemøy Narvesen, Eskild Myrvoll, and Bethany Forseth-Reichberg getting creative over their virtual recording sessions, breaking new creative ground with a fractured alt pop sound. The result is not unlike fellow indie pop explorers like Palberta or Mamalarky. The start-stop main riff makes for an unrelenting math pop earworm while panning vocals respond to each burst of melody with soaring harmonies. The vocals and guitar finally meet with the chorus, interlocking into a psychedelic display of brilliant sonic color.

As the band describes, the song is meant to capture moments of pure peace and calm: “As you lay down in the sand on a starry night on the beach, you let yourself just chill as you observe the calm around you. And even though you don’t have all the answers you are looking for in life, you realize that you’re content with just waiting for everything to unfold in front of your eyes.”

You can listen to the song’s entrancing math pop grooves a day early below. “Bachtap” is out everywhere tomorrow, December 10th via Jansen Records.