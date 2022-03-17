News

Premiere: Mama’s Gun Shares New Single “Good Love” New LP Cure The Jones is Out April 1st via Candelion

Photography by Richard Ecclestone



Next month, UK-based soul outfit Mama’s Gun is set to share their fifth full-length record, Cure The Jones. Following after the band’s 2018 effort Golden Days, the band’s latest record sees Mama’s Gun exploring the turbulent landscape of the past several years, reframed within the linage of classic soul crooners like Bill Withers or Marvin Gaye. The band have already shared the first two singles from the record, “Looking for Moses” and “Party for One.” Today they’re back with their latest effort, “Good Love,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Good Love” places Mama’s Gun as inheritors of that vintage Motown style, complete with soaring harmonies, honeyed lead vocals from frontman Andy Platts, and irresistible funk-tinged guitar licks. Lyrically, the band also inhabits the same swooning romantic vein as their classic inspirations, tributing a lover and their steadfast support. Even as the band hews closely to their influences, they add their own bursts of joyous instrumental color, such as playful piano runs and Platt’s gorgeous high notes.

Frontman Andy Platts shares regarding the new track, “This is an uplifting song about counting your blessings. Sometimes you find yourself in the eye of a storm that would be impossible to weather on your own, and so you find yourself more thankful than ever to the ones who hold you down.” Check out the song below, out everywhere tomorrow. Cure The Jones is out April 1st via Candelion.

