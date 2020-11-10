News

Premiere: Maps Debuts New Single "Sleep Today" Forthcoming EP Releasing December via Mute





English producer, songwriter, and musician James Chapman, a.k.a. Maps, has released his newest single “Sleep Today.” With his ambitious fourth record, Colours. Reflect. Time. Loss, the Northhampton artist expanded his sound with classical vocalists, live percussion, and a classical ensemble, before returning to the project with a series of remixes this year. His newest song follows in the footsteps of his expansive 2019 record, crafting an equally melodic and uplifting return for Maps.

Chapman’s latest work is a piece of lovingly constructed sunny electronica. His peaceful vocals initially nestle within a soft bed of keys and a gentle electronic pulse, before the song expands with a luminous instrumental. Eventually the track incorporates in swelling orchestration, swirls of synths, and lively drumming, its harmonies evoking an uplifting element of escapism as the song bursts into life. Chapman also continues to display a keen ear for arrangement, orchestrating disparate musical elements into a single harmonious ensemble as his vocals layer on top of each other for a dreamlike effect. When the song hits its climax Chapman draws out a sense of ebullient beauty, bolstered by rich background vocals and layers of vibrant instrumentation.

Chapman says of the song, “Music has always been a therapy for me, and I definitely have an escapist mentality when creating and listening to songs. ‘Sleep Today’ is a song that always lifts my spirits when I listen to it, and that is the feeling I was trying to evoke when writing and recording the track.” Listen to the track below and be on the lookout for Maps’ upcoming EP releasing December.