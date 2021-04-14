News

Premiere: Mara Connor Shares Cover of Jackson C. Frank’s “Blues Run the Game” Decades EP Coming May 20th

Photography by Schuyler Howie



In February, Los Angeles singer/songwriter Mara Connor shared an eerie, Twin Peaks-inspired, cover of Fats Domino’s 1955 hit “Ain’t That A Shame” for the late musician’s 93rd birthday. It turns out that the cover was far from a one-off. Rather, it’s only the first of her forthcoming EP Decades, coming May 20th, for which Connor will be sharing a cover for each decade from the 1950s through the 1990s. Today Connor is premiering her 1960s cover with Under the Radar, sharing her take on “Blues Run the Game” from underrated folk balladeer Jackson C. Frank

Jackson C. Frank only released one album, his 1965 self-titled debut, before financial troubles, personal struggles, and worsening depression forced his career to a standstill. Frank was homeless and destitute for much of his later life before dying in 1999 of pneumonia. Frank today remains a supremely tragic artist, best remembered for “Blues Run the Game,” which has since been covered by contemporaries like Paul Simon and Nick Drake to modern folk stalwarts like Laura Marling. Mara, in turn, discovered Frank’s music in college while working at Brooklyn indie label Ba Da Bing Records.

Mara’s cover of “Blues Run the Game” is a worthy tribute to the heartbreaking original classic. She both recreates the heartfelt longing and loneliness at the center of the track and expands its arrangement in new directions. Though the cover opens in a similarly subdued folk palette as the original, Connor adds a swelling organ accompaniment, electric instrumentation, and delicate percussion, breathing new energy into the arrangement. Most importantly, even in the midst of the rich new instrumentation, Connor captures the original’s indelible contrast of unforgettable melody and tragic emotional weight.

Connor says of the track, “Since I discovered Jackson C. Frank, I’ve felt a deep connection to him and his music. He became a fixture in my life…I’d recount his life story to strangers at parties and share his songs with new friends…I covered “Blues Run the Game” at my very first shows in New York. The blues really did run the game for him, but he poured it all into his music. It’s a miracle he was able to create such beauty out of such tragedy. We chose to contrast the song’s somber lyrics with a more upbeat, electric arrangement while still keeping the song in the world of the 1960s, recording it to tape and using instruments like twelve-string guitar and organ.”

Listen to Connor’s cover below and watch for the Decades EP, coming May 20th.



Track list:

1. Ain’t That a Shame (Fats Domino)

2. Blues Run the Game (Jackson C. Frank)

3. Old Man (Neil Young)

4. Come Here (Kath Bloom)

5. Ballad of Big Nothing [feat. Kenny Becker] (Elliott Smith)