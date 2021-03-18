Premiere: Marion Raw Debuts New Single, “Run With the Sea”

News

Mexico/L.A-based singer/songwriter Marion Raw grew up on the move, emigrating from Mexico when she was 2 and moving with her mother 22 times in the next ten years. Amidst all of the airports and hotels, art and music became a refuge for Raw, setting the stage for her Mexico City band, Love la Femme, and her upcoming solo debut Deep Cuts. Recorded and produced over quarantine, her debut is composed of bare-bones home recordings and intimate songwriting, offering dusty unadorned snapshots from Raw’s world. Raw has returned with her latest single “Run With The Sea,” premiering with Under the Radar.

Spacious piano, found sounds, and the crackle of static introduce the song, capturing the feeling of an old radio searching between stations. Raw doesn’t cut through the static, instead using it as just another part of her dreamlike haze. Accompanied solely by her acoustic guitar, Raw soaks into the unpolished reverie, drifting unmoored through the soundscape.

While in lesser hands the stripped-back approach could blunt her impact, Raw’s songwriting only cuts deeper thanks to the meticulously crafted atmosphere. As Raw describes the track, “This song is an improvised fictional story about the most savage and animalistic instincts of human archetypes.” She acts as a gentle folk troubadour presenting long-forgotten stories, a barely recalled message from another time or place.

Check out the song below and watch the accompanying video, made in collaboration with the album’s producer, Aj Davila. Watch for Deep Cuts, out on April 9th.

