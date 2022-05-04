News

Premiere: Maryze Shares Early Listen to Debut Album “8” - Stream It Here 8 Out May 6th via Hot Tramp Records

Photography by 'Tay



Montreal-based singer/songwriter Maryze operates at extremes, combining glittering maximalist alt pop, sultry R&B, blown out hyperpop, and stripped-down ballads on her upcoming debut album, 8. Following her 2019 debut EP, Like Moons, Maryze’s new full-length record sees her exploding into different directions, taking on a multitude of sounds and styles while rooting her record in introspective themes of intergenerational trauma, mental health, sexuality, and identity. The full record is out later this week, arriving on May 6th via Hot Tramp Records, but today Maryze has shared an early listen to the record, premiering via Under the Radar.

With 8 Maryze shows off an incredible range as a songwriter and performer, calling to mind other genre-blurring pop stars like Rina Sawayama. Each track seems to dart in a new direction. The gorgeous acappella harmonies of “Mercy Key” make for a stark and powerful opening, leading into the sultry club-ready lead single, “Experiments.” Meanwhile, with “Unofficial” Maryze hints toward 2000s pop and R&B classics, recolored with a bright electronic coat of paint. Similarly, “Panoramic” offers a straight glossy pop banger, and “Too Late” arrives drenched with the irresistible pulse of ‘80s synth pop.

Though most of the album is unified by glossy production and an ear for irresistible pop melody, Maryze also proves capable of some powerful left turns. “Emo” pays homage to Maryze’s rock roots, featuring massive guitars and live drumming while “Squellettes” diverts into noise-tinged industrial hip hop beats with a fiery feature from Backxwash. Finally, the record closes with a gorgeous and emotive piano ballad, “Playing Dress Up.”

Maryze explains of the record, “I think you can hear both coherence and chaos in the tracks. The different songs and styles could clash but, at least to me, they feel tied together by this kind of yearning for healing, identity and acceptance – of myself and the experiences and relationships that have marked my life over the past 8 years. It’s surreal to finally put this project out there and I hope it makes many people’s inner teen feel seen.”

Check out the full album below. 8 is out everywhere on May 6th via Hot Tramp Records.

<a href="https://maryze.bandcamp.com/album/8">8 by Maryze</a><p>