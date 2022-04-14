Premiere: Mastergrief Shares New Track “Asterion”

News

Tomorrow, Swiss indie quartet Mastergrief are set to share their debut album Fey, introducing their glassy synth-laden compositions to the world. Singer Joachim Setliks is joined by pianist Matthias Gusset, drummer Alon Ben, and bassist Raphael Scheiwiller, all staples of their Basel music scene. Together the band crafts melancholic balladry and glittering synth fantasias, with their dreamy arrangements constantly drifting in new and alluring directions.

The full album is out tomorrow, and but ahead of the record’s release the band have shared one last taste of the record with their new track, “Asterion,” premiering with Under the Radar.

Like much of the album, “Asterion” reveals itself slowly and gently, unfurling new beauties in an expansive multi-phased ballad. New facets present themselves as the track’s ambling guitar chords give way to droning synths and twinkling bursts of melody, with all these elements finally lacing together for a gorgeous instrumental finale in the track’s final leg. Meanwhile, Setlik’s lyrics walk the line between abstract and resonant, grounding the track in a feeling of deep yearning but tinging it with the ephemeral quality of a vivid dream.

Check out the song below. Fey is out everywhere on April 15th via Radicalis Music.