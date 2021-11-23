News

Premiere: Matilde Davoli Shares New Video for “Glitch at Dark” New LP Home Is Out Now via Loyal to Your Dreams

Photography by Charlie Davoli



Earlier this month, Italian producer and musician Matilde Davoli shared her new album Home, marking her return to music after a six-year hiatus. Davoli moves effortlessly between genre constraints, crafting an indelible atmosphere inspired by both vintage touchstones and forward-thinking creatives. As Davoli describes, Home has been a process of emotional and musical discovery, I wanted to create a mix of atmospheric jazz, pop, and electronic, experiment with song structure and with my limits. I don’t like being tied to a specific music genre, which means trouble when someone asks me what I do. It’s many homes in one.”

Accompanying the album’s recent release, Davoli has also shared her new video for “Glitch at Dark,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Glitch at Dark” is a swirling atmospheric effort, beginning on spacey production, subdued synths, and kinetic electronic percussion, before expanding into a sweeping jazz-tinged expanse. Saxophone, woodwinds, soaring strings, and keys all join the mix, bringing the song from an insular meditation to an ascendant, triumphant epic. Meanwhile, the accompanying video, directed by David Chambriard, visualizes this expansive growth in tumbling black and white fractals.

As Davoli says, “I asked David Chambriard to create a video for “Glitch At Dark”, he’s a friend and a great video maker. I just love it, it’s video art.

Within the video, beating digital glitchy corals grow softly. Their waves create a lost choreography in a dark scenery drawing the shape of a woman dancing in an aquatic ballet. The live matter around her becomes a protective shell in this space where the night wakes up old devils.”

Check out the song and video below. Home is out now via Loyal to Your Dreams.

