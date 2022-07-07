News

Premiere: MCK Shares New Track and Video, “Tunnel Vision” Debut Album Becoming Coming July 22nd





New Zealand indie pop singer/songwriter Mckenzie Corner has been on the rise since her 2018 debut as MCK, sharing a pair of EPs, 2020’s Confessions and 2021’s Hot Sounds. This year, she has shared another pair of singles, “An Honest Mess” and “Paragraphs,” teasing her forthcoming debut album, Becoming. Today, ahead of the record’s full release she’s shared another new single, “Tunnel Vision,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Tunnel Vision” is a sweet and melodic acoustic indie ballad, stripping back the layers of production and instrumentation that bolstered her previous singles. This pared-down approach finds Corner delivering a longing vocal performance backed by plaintive acoustic guitar and spacious production. While still retaining her glossy pop sensibilities, the track lets Corner’s talents as a songwriter come to the forefront, with the lyrics tracing the contours of an unhealthy relationship that nonetheless still exerts a magnetic pull on Corner.

As she explains, “It’s about not giving up on someone, even though you should, and even though it will only hurt if you stay — I’ve always been a caretaker, to my own detriment sometimes. I think this story and the album overall is a reflection of the misconceptions I’ve had in relationships that I’m slowly unlearning as I get older.”

Check out the song and video below. Becoming is out everywhere on July 22nd.

