Premiere: Me And the Moon Share New Debut EP ‘Everything’s Changing’ - Stream It Below Everything’s Changing Is Out Everywhere Now via Luna Sky Recordings

Photography by Felix Bartlett



Today, London-based indie outfit Me And The Moon have shared their debut EP, Everything’s Changing, premiering with Under the Radar. After teasing the record over the past year with a series of singles, the EP acts as a showcase for the band’s vibrant arrangements, heartfelt lyrics, and potent melodicism, with the band carefully walking the line between indie pop and folk.

The band says of the record, “It feels so good to finally release a collection of songs after such a long break between releases. Everything’s Changing is five tracks that we’re super proud of. Some of them have taken years to finish and some came together in the space of 10 minutes, but each one is about something that is really important to us.”

“Over the last few years, along with everyone else, lots has changed in our lives. We’ve grown up and moved cities to start new adventures. We’ve discovered new music, got two very cute cats and had lots of time to reflect. Through these five songs we’ve explored these ideas of change, how it can be difficult for us, others around us and leaving things behind that once seemed important and hopefully each song means something new to every listener.”

The EP opens with the soaring sing-along hooks of the EP’s first single, “Strangers,” followed quickly by the synthy sun-lit warmth of “Cutting You Loose.” Later, the record’s final remaining single, “Fast Lane,” offers a heartwarming tribute to relaxing and enjoying the present, coupled with magnetic guitar work and glassy harmonies. Outside of the singles, the band close on a Fleetwood Mac-esque rocker with “Moving On,” and balance unadorned folk pop charm and glittery pop choruses on the EP’s centerpiece, “I Lost The Feeling.”

The band say of “I Lost The Feeling,” “We’re so excited to release this one. It’s been through so many different versions and to finally finish it and feel like it builds how we want is great feeling. It’s a song about losing the drive and emotional connection to something you once cared about and how that affects people around you as well as yourself. That feeling of being a burden adds another layer of worry to what you’re already facing and it’s about how to deal with that whilst trying to come out of the other side. We also a lot of fun playing around with effects and drum machines in the bridge of this and its a little different to the rest of the tracks on the EP.”

Check out the full EP below, out everywhere now via Luna Sky Recordings.