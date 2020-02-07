News

Premiere: Meggie Brown Share Video for New Track “Boys Boys Boys”





North London-based indie rockers Meggie Brown have shared a video for their new single, "Boys Boys Boys" and we are pleased to premiere it. The video features lead singer Meggie Cousland coaching and frollicking about at a football game and hanging in a locker room, traditionally masculine spaces that she sneakily inserts herself into. The song itself is a hybrid of wiry post-punk guitar and a true pop sensibility. Check out the video below.

On the making of the track, Cousland had this to say in a statement to Under the Radar: "It's a love song ultimately. I’m having fun in the song and the video with the idea that masculinity 'belongs' only to men. When you love someone you love someone and that's that, what's gender got to do with it?"

Meggie Brown has been performing as a seven-piece band since roughly last year. This lineup change inaugurated a new openness in the band that spurred the creative juices and got the band back gigging. Prior to that, Meggie Brown's 2018 single, "Coming Back Again" was produced by Franz Ferdinand's Alex Kapranos at Edwyn Collins' studio in the Scottish Highlands.

