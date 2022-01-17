News

Premiere: Michael Flynn Shares New Single “Damage” New EP, endlings, Out February 4





​Like many artists, Saluda, NC-based singer/songwriter Michael Flynn has been sifting through the rubble of the past several years, finding an opportunity for growth and reflection in the chaos. That growth is charted on his newly announced EP endlings, which examines his past and his future in music.

As Flynn explains, “The EP is called ‘endlings’ because these songs were written during a period when I was really reflecting on my life in music and how long it has now lasted. Most of my friends and fellow songwriters who I went to school with and started out playing shows with in sad bars long ago have for the most part (one could argue wisely) moved on and grown up and are doing useful things like being chefs and nurses and teachers. An ‘endling’ is a creature who is the last of its kind; whose death will mean extinction for its species.”

In that searching, Flynn says he found new creative inspiration in endlings: “While I have stubbornly outlasted many peers, I also feel like I just washed up on the shore of a new world, a whole novel’s worth of story unfolding with each step inland. I’ve never made a record like this, a small and intimate and unvarnished family of songs that couldn’t just sit and wait to be included in a larger release.”

The full EP is out February 4th, but today Flynn has shared his first taste of the new release with his single, “Damage,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Damage” finds Flynn at the precipice of a new adventure, extending a hand of partnership to explore the unknown together一“I’m coming with you / And we’re gonna see what kind of damage / See what kind of damage / We can do.” At its core, the track is a tender, heartfelt piano ballad, but as it wears on Flynn’s gentle piano is joined by weeping pedal steel and a stirring string section, crafting a beautiful gem of introspection and hope. “Damage” perfectly captures the inspiration, excitement, and slight melancholy of leaving the past behind to search for new horizons.

Flynn explains the song’s inspirations, saying: “When I wrote this song I was thinking a lot about what it feels like to be at the very beginning of something with future potential: a relationship, a band, a friendship, etc. That feeling when your gut is convinced you’ve found the co-star of your newly-unfolding grand adventure and the whole world is tilted downhill, practically daring you to run into the horizon arm-in-arm. It’s lucky to ever feel that way, and even now when I’m not exactly at that point in my life, just fixating on the memory of that feeling is inspiring in the same way looking at old wedding pictures of your parents is inspiring. They’re so young and healthy and full of hope, and they smile into the camera reminding you how beautiful the world of tomorrow might be.”

Check out the song below. Endlings is out everywhere on February 4th.