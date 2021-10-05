News

Premiere: Misty Mtn Shares New Single “Weren’t Those The Days” Sophomore EP Weren’t Those The Days Out November 5th

Photography by Rio Chantel



Later this fall, synth pop duo Misty Mtn are sharing their upcoming sophomore EP, Weren’t Those The Days. Comprised of singer/songwriter Mo Trunzo and multi-instrumentalist Lucas Segall, the pair have been crafting an alchemical combination of warm pop melodies and expansive synth soundscapes. They debuted in 2019 with their self-produced EP, Missed Your Call, and spent the intervening years moving between Brooklyn and Los Angeles before decamping to Montana to record their follow-up.

Now, the duo is set to pick back up in L.A. with the release of their new Weren’t Those Tthe Days. The band has already shared “In The Deep End,” the first single from the EP, and today they’re back with the title track, premiering with Under the Radar.

“Weren’t Those The Days” is a nostalgic reflection on the lost days of youth. Rich, swirling synth textures and Trunzo’s lilting vocals carry the song through a washed-out haze of memory, while intimate melodies and Segall’s production ground the track in pop bliss. The resulting track is both a warm comfort and a sad memory, like surveying a long-abandoned teenage haunt or recalling the innocent joy of first love. With “Weren’t Those The Days” Misty Mtn provides the perfect soundtrack to the universal heartache of growing older.

Trunzo shares of the track, “Lucas and I started making music together when we were both living in Brooklyn, NY. It was a time in both our lives that felt like such a struggle, but so romantic at the same time. When we started writing ‘Weren’t Those the Days’ life was feeling miles away from anything resembling that period. Discussing that brought on all this imagery for a song about being reminded of an ex-lover by the sights and sounds of the things you shared.”

Check out the song and accompanying visualizer below. Weren’t Those The Days is out November 5th.

