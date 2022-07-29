Premiere: Modern Time Machines “Trigger Finger” Music Video

News

Today, Los Angeles shoegazers Modern Time Machines will release their latest album, titled Practical FX + Physical Media. The new, eleven-track LP is available on Spotify now.

We’re excited to premiere the album’s first music video: the sun-faded, psychedelic “Trigger Finger.” The video (as well as the album) laments the slow disappearance of physical media in our modern world — and you’ll spot more than a century’s worth of obsolete physical formats featured in the music video footage:

The video was directed by band member Ben Golomb, and pays homage to the original Twilight Zone episode “Stopover in a Quiet Town.” Golomb filmed the Twilight Zone-style opening to the video at his kitchen table, using a miniature door and other props procured from eBay. (For those of you curious about the episode to which this video pays tribute — and don’t own the series on DVD or another physical format—you can currently stream the show on Paramount Plus.)

Modern Time Machines will play a record release show at the Zebulon in Los Angeles on August 2nd, with support from Happy Hollows (formerly of Silversun Pickups). The album will also be available as a limited edition, 50-copy run of cassette tapes, which will be sold at shows and on the band’s website.

In related (exciting) news, the band is currently at work scoring an upcoming documentary about the 1986 film Howard the Duck—one of our favorite “so-bad-it’s-good” movies of the mid-80s, and arguably the first entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One song was co-written with the late, Grammy-winning songwriter Allee Wills, whose work can be heard on so many classic ‘80s films and TV staples, from Beverly Hills Cop to Knight Rider, The Karate Kid to Caddyshack. We’ll keep you posted when we hear more news about it.

