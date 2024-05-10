News

Premiere: Monica Aben Shares New Single “Made of You” New EP Everything I’ve Ever Known Is Out on July 26th

Photography by Brenna Weeks

California-based singer/songwriter Monica Aben has spent the last few years crafting a wistful, naturalistic style of folk and indie pop, debuting with her 2019 LP, In Your Universe, followed by her 2021 EP, Postcards. She returned last year with a series of new singles and has continued the steady string of new releases this year, teasing her next EP, Everything I’ve Ever Known.

Aben describes the EP as a chronicle of her own growth, saying “I have been in a consistent state of change, growth, and rediscovery for three years. I’ve questioned everything that contradicted my intuition (which was basically EVERYTHING) and it cost me friendships & opportunities I thought I wanted etc. However, now that I’m on the other side of it, I’ve never felt more peace, self love, kindness, and synchronicity.”

The EP is out on July 26th, and Aben has already shared the record’s lead single, “Force of Nature.” Today, Aben is back with her latest single, “Made of You,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Made of You” finds Aben settling into a soft, meditative sprawl, guided by swirls of keys, chilly synth percussion, and strands of guitar melody. The resulting track is spacious and shimmering, with Aben evoking both the resonance of a folk confessional and the dreamy sheen of indie pop. Meanwhile, the track’s lyrics explore themes of joy, grief, and familial connection. Aben moves between English and Spanish throughout the track, reflecting on how loved ones who have passed on continue to live within those whose lives they touched.

Aben says of the track, “‘Made of You’ is a love letter to my great-grandmother, my Nana. I’ve been told that I’m very similar to her in certain ways, but she had a stroke when I was 10 and we cared for her in our home until she passed away when I was 16. It took me years to process the impact of it all, but in 2022 I reached out to my dear friend, Ali Stone, and asked her to help me weave together fragmented verses and chorus ideas. We both come from Latin backgrounds, are close to our families, and Ali knows my family well. It’s amazing we didn’t cry while writing it together. We knew we captured something eternal. It’s really about the realization that when you lose someone who raised you (in any capacity)...They never really leave you.”

“This is a song for anyone who has taken a long time to process their grief. For anyone who has been told they’re similar to a loved one they only knew as a child. I felt called to write this song only after realizing that my great-grandmother, my Nana, completely shaped my family’s life through her impact when she was earthbound, and the signs I believe she has sent us since. We absolutely would not have the life we have had she not made certain choices in her youth or endured all she did. She was a strong, family-focused, spiritual, but very fiery woman. She loved tamales, oranges, gardening, and had two parrots with colorful personalities. Can you see the similarities? At least I only have one parrot!”

Check out the song below. The Everything I’ve Ever Known EP is out on July 26th.

