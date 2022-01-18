News

Premiere: Monsoon Shares New Single "Third Voice" Sophomore Album Ghost Party Due Out February 18th





Athens, GA-based indie rock band Monsoon debuted in 2015 with their LP, Ride A Rolla, which quickly led to a hiatus in the aftermath of their early success. In the intervening years, Sienna Chandler and Joey Kegel have been fine-tuning their upcoming sophomore LP, Ghost Party. Last year the band returned with the first singles from the record, “Don’t Move” and “O Brother,” and today the band have shared an early listen to their latest effort, “Third Voice,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Third Voice” is an explosive new offering from the band, blowing their indie rock stylings into immense heights. The bouncing bassline and airy vocal melodies set a playful mood, one that ascends to a cinematic climax, backed by towering harmonies and heavy, primal guitar riffs. That constantly shifting structure and showstopping climax make for one of their most inventive and alluring tracks yet, retaining an avant-garde feel while delivering powerful crowd-pleasing riffs.

Chandler says of the track, “This song came out of the lab with a bonkers structure, and nonchalant genre shapeshift midway through. On paper, it’s all over the place and shouldn’t work. But my lab partner and I figured out its chemistry. ‘Third Voice’ has so much content to offer, it’s hard to believe it falls under the 3-minute mark. I’m proud of this one and excited to wear it as my Met Gala showpiece.”

Pre-save the song here and watch the accompanying video below. Ghost Party is due out everywhere on February 18th.

