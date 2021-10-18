News

Premiere: Naked Giants Shares New Single "Regular Guy"

Photography by Rachel Bennett



Last year, Seattle-based garage rock trio Naked Giants released their shout-along sophomore album, The Shadow. Following the wild technicolor rock collages of the band’s 2018 debut SLUFF and a stint as Car Seat Headrest’s live band, The Shadow saw the band going down thematically darker roads. Complemented by their rowdy mix of punk, new wave, and psych rock, the band ran through some of their catchiest and most offbeat material yet, confirming them as a powerful creative force.

The band have been sharing a handful of odds-and-ends from the album this year, including remixes for “Television,” “Take a Chance,” and “Turns Blue,” but tomorrow the band are back again with a new single, “Regular Guy,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Regular Guy” is another entry in the band’s catalog of driving, upbeat garage rock, with an added commentary on the draining mundanity of the average suburban life. It’s tight, hook-filled, and raucous, filled with sing-along gang vocals, blistering guitar lines, and tongue-in-cheek lyricism. Naked Giants deliver a turbulent, pitch-perfect anthem for all the “regular guys” out there, accompanied by an excellent music video that sees the band rescued from the doldrums of regular life.

“This song has been a part of our live set since late 2018… feels like the past few years have just flown by in a wave of turbulence in every aspect of life! ‘Regular Guy’ is a fun garage-rocker which politely examines the meaning of an ordinary life in this strange system we perpetuate - waking up and going to work, sitting in traffic or standing in line, coming home and doing chores, scrolling, watching, waiting…This song was recorded at the same time as our album The Shadow, but didn’t quite make the cut for the album (it might have been a little too silly in contrast with the heavier themes of that album).

Along with the song is a music video made by us (with extra camera work by Green Fuzz director Celestine Ocean) which explores the themes of the song through the lens of brainwashed ‘regular guys’ - to be freed from the monotony of their working world by the power of rock and roll (provided, of course, by Naked Giants).”

Check out the song and video below. “Regular Guy” is out tomorrow, October 19th via New West Records.

Naked Giants have also announced tour dates for next year, starting February 18th with support from Enumclaw, Ganser, and Wombo. Check out the dates below.

Naked Giants Tour Dates:

Feb 18 - Boise, ID @ Neurolux*

Feb 19 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

Feb 20 - Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

Feb 22 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

Feb 23 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah

Feb 24 - Los Angeles, CA @ Echo

Feb 26 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

Mar 3 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir

Mar 4 - Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret*

Mar 5 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos

Mar 17 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry~

Mar 18 - Milwaukee, WI @ Backroom at Colectivo~

Mar 19 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle~

Mar 20 - Detroit, MI @ The Loving Touch~

Mar 22 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern~

Mar 23 - Albany, NY @ Empire Underground~

Mar 24 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall~

Mar 25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel~

Mar 26 - Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA~

Mar 27 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd~

Mar 29 - Raleigh, NC @ Cat’s Cradle Back Room !

Mar 30 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle !

Mar 31 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Purgatory Stage) !

Apr 1 - Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge !

Apr 2 - St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill !

Apr 3 - Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater !

Apr 5 - Denton, TX @ Andy’s Bar !

Apr 6 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall !

Apr 7 - Austin, TX @ The Parish !

Apr 9 - Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad !

* support from Enumclaw

~ support from Ganser

! support from Wombo