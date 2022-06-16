News

All





Premiere: Naomi Alligator Shares New Single “Don’t Get It” Double Knot Due Out July 1st on Carpark Records

Photography by Matthew James-Wilson



Naomi Alligator is the moniker of indie folk singer/songwriter Corrine James. James first got her start by uploading her intimate home recordings to Bandcamp, but in the time since she’s released two full-length albums along with her 2021 EP, Concession Stand Girl. Next month, she’s set to return with her latest effort, Double Knot, her first album on Carpark Records. Her new record traces a coming of age and a personal reckoning for James, inspired by her own experiences with new beginnings thanks to a hard breakup and a move out west to L.A.

James teased the record earlier this year with her singles “Seasick” and “Blue for You,” and today she’s back with another new track, “Don’t Get It,” premiering with Under the Radar.

Most often, charming indie folk ballads of this sort are intimate tributes to lovers or friends, but James takes a different approach, instead offering a brutal rebuke of a bad friend. Her vocals intertwine with wisps of banjo, guitar, and overlapping backing vocals, offering a work of airy pastoral beauty, contrasted with her scathing lyricism: “Did it hurt when you fell from the highest peak in hell / I didnʼt write a letter but just know I wished you well / You arenʼt such a good friend you really arenʼt that kind / But know I’ll always be there if youʼre looking for a light.”

“‘Don’t Get It’ is a song about a bad friend. The music video takes that to the extreme and ends with a fight scene. I’ve never gotten into a fist fight (and don’t plan on it) but I wanted to scratch the itch. I also wanted to film/edit a fight scene.”

Check out the song and video below. Double Knot is out on July 1st via Carpark Records.

<p>