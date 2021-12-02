Premiere: Nat Harvie Shares New Single “Longbody” Featuring Alan Sparhawk of Low
New EP Married In Song Coming January 28th via Chairkickers’ Union
Dec 02, 2021
Photography by Jordan Delawder
Early next year, Duluth, Minnesota-based artist and producer Nat Harvie is sharing their forthcoming EP, Married in Song. The new LP follows after Harvie’s self-released 2018 debut, Nat Harvie’s Broken Record, and their 2020 EP, 4 Embraces. After years of independently writing and releasing their own music, the new EP also coincides with the relaunch of Chairkickers’ Union, the Duluth imprint from Alan Sparhawk of Low. Along with a host of other Midwest collaborators, Sparhawk also appears on the EP itself, contributing to several tracks on the record including the lead single “Longbody,” premiering today with Under the Radar.
“Longbody” is a gorgeous reflection on the lingering ache love leaves behind, delivered via Harvie’s contemplative art pop soundscapes. Spangled acoustic guitar and sparse synthetic beats introduce the song, but the track takes on new life with the addition of background vocals from Zoo Animal’s Holly Hansen and Sparhawk’s signature degraded guitar tone. The result draws from intimate folk creations and fractured art pop in equal measure while Harvie traces their poignant lyrical narrative.
As they describe, “‘Longbody’ is an attempt to reconcile with the vestigial threads that remain tied to us after love ends. The song is about reaching a point where you realize you want to keep feeling heartbroken but instead of getting back in your broken down car, you find another ride.
In many ways, “Longbody” is a song about coming home to myself and redefining what home means. This notion is grounded sonically by the addition of electric guitar from Alan Sparhawk of Low. Alan is not just a friend and mentor—his work on this song also serves as a symbol of my artistic, emotional, and physical home on Lake Superior.”
Check out the song and music video below, directed by Harvie. Married In Song is out January 28th via Chairkickers’ Union.
