Premiere: Natalie Shay Shares New Video for “New Wave” Watch the Video Below





London-based alt pop singer/songwriter Natalie Shay debuted last year with her Naked EP, setting the template for her mix of synth pop and dance music. Her second EP is in the works now and she’s since shared a handful of singles this year, including “Medicine Boy” and her latest release, “New Wave.” Today she’s back again with her accompanying video for “New Wave,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“New Wave” is a bright, shimmering pop delight, driven by pulsating synths, soaring melodies, and propulsive basslines. Lyrically, the track is all about the excitement and mystery of new love, capturing those early moments in bursts of technicolor indie pop.

Meanwhile, the accompanying video also deals with the joys and ordeals of modern dating, with Shay turning to dating apps to find her next “new wave.” As Shay describes, “After a relationship, there’s that little period of time where you need to find your way, then the new wave comes and it’s a super exciting start of something new.”

Check out the song and video below.

