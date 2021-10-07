News

Premiere: Nathan Graham Debuts New Single “Somebody Else” Saint of Second Chances Coming Soon

Photography by Cory Dewald



Chicago singer/songwriter Nathan Graham has spent the last ten years as a guitar-for-hire before breaking out in his own lane last year with a resonant mix of Chicago soul and Nashville stylings. Lately, he’s been hard at work on his upcoming debut record, Saint of Second Chances. As he explains, “I called the album Saint of Second Chances because honestly, I have had a lot of second chances in my life. It is about making mistakes and acknowledging you didn’t always take accountability or admit them. It’s about learning from past mistakes of keeping people in your life that may not be good for you, and now fighting for the people that are. I know these are emotions and sentiments we can all understand.”

Today Graham returns with his second single from the upcoming record, “Somebody Else,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Somebody Else” is a resonant new offering from Graham, sporting breezy, syncopated rhythms, chiming melodies, and sweet, honeyed vocals from Graham himself. On the surface, the track seems like a piece of soulful heartbreak balladry, with Graham taking the risk of heartbreak rather than see his lover with somebody else. But, for Graham, the song is equally an exploration of the his own artistry.

As Graham explains, “I wanted to personify the anxiety musicians often feel from pouring their heart into a song, an album, or a lifetime of work, all while seeking feedback or validation that may never come. There’s persistence, there’s a deep love that outweighs the discomfort of waiting because the desire to keep going and to keep creating ultimately wins in the end. Maybe you get a yes, maybe a no, or the worst is just nothing at all! You have to be a little crazy to be an artist, to bare your soul and know that there is a possibility that folks won’t like it or understand it.”

Check out the song below and watch for Graham’s debut LP, Saint of Second Chances, coming soon.

