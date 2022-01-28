News

Premiere: Nathan Leigh & The Crisis Actors Shares New Video for "Dad Rock" (Demoscene Mix) All Myths Are Remixes Out Today





Writer, composer, and songwriter Nathan Leigh has made his name in a variety of fields. He’s written and composed for the stage, served as a staff columnist for Afropunk, recorded a set of albums with his band, The Crisis Actors, and even dabbled in puppetry. Today he’s once again added to that list of projects with his new remix album, All Myths Are Remixes. The record follows his 2020 album, Myths, Conspiracy Theories, and Other Stuff I Made Up, remixing and reimagining some key tracks from the record. He’s also shared a new video for his single “Dad Rock” (Demoscene Mix), premiering with Under the Radar.

The remix carries over plenty of elements from its 2020 predecessor, most especially the driving punk-tinged guitars and irresistible gang vocals. Where the track departs is in the frenetic shuffling beats and pulsating synths that now form the backbone of the song, calling back to the aesthetics of ‘90s dance music.

As Leigh explains, the track’s new electronic sheen was inspired by “...the 90’s demoscene which was a movement largely centered in Finland but spread out on the early internet that was about marrying visual arts, code, and music. They would release videos called demos which were basically competitions to out-code other groups.” The accompanying video is an essential part of the track’s digitized world, with drawn animation, pixel art, rotoscoping, pixel art, code generated art, and modern 3d modeling coming together in Leigh’s homage to demoscene aesthetics.

Ahead of the album release, this video also took on a different meaning thanks to unexpected tragedy. Leigh says: “Dad Rock” is dedicated to my dear friend Alexandra Zevin who we lost to COVID this week. Truth be told, she probably would’ve hated it. She would’ve found the music too frenetic, and the animation not tactile enough. She would have politely said nothing except “oooh kitty!” for my rotoscoped cat. But the message of the song, which is about trying to steal back time from a world that demands every minute of your time, is something she would have connected to. And I would give anything to steal back a little more time with her. So much of what I know about animation, art, and activism I learned from our collaborations. As long as I’m here, there will be a little piece of Alex in everything I create. Rest in power Alexandra, you leave a hole in the world that can never be filled.

Watch the video below and stream All Myths Are Remixes, out today.

